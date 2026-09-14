Arts Council Karachi Hosts Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa for Women

Women members attend Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa ? organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The Members Liaison Committee of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organised a Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa ? for women, bringing together women members and prominent literary and social figures.

Chairperson of the Women Empowerment Committee Chand Gul Shah attended the gathering as the special guest.

Women Participate in Spiritual Gathering

Renowned female Naat reciters presented devotional poetry in praise of the Holy Prophet Muhammad ?.

The gathering created a deeply spiritual atmosphere. Participants recited Durood-o-Salam and expressed their love and devotion to the Holy Prophet ?.

Among those attending were Sana Ali, Tabassum Warsi, Naila Seemi, Saba Mahmood, Shabana Sehar, Rubina Alvi, Shahida Israr, Huma Mughal, Samina Kamal, Umima, Sara Moin, Sadaf Aslam, Mona Niaz and Uroosa Ali, along with other guests and members.

Farhana Owais hosted the programme.

Speakers Highlight Teachings of Prophet Muhammad ?

Professor Dr. Sajida Parveen and Professor Naheed Abrar spoke about the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet ?.

They said the Seerah provides an example of love, brotherhood, patience, tolerance, justice, equality and good manners.

Furthermore, they highlighted the importance of following these values in contemporary society. They also said the Holy Prophet ? emphasised the rights of vulnerable members of society, including women, children and the needy.

The speakers stressed that understanding and following the Seerah remains important in the present era.

Chand Gul Shah Praises Women’s Gathering

Chand Gul Shah described participation in the Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa ? as an honour and blessing.

She said such gatherings help connect women with love for the Holy Prophet ?, religious values and cherished traditions.

She also praised the Arts Council for organising meaningful activities for its women members.

Later, Chand Gul Shah presented gifts to the female Naat reciters. She appreciated their devotional performances and participation in the gathering.

Arts Council Highlights Cultural and Religious Values

Chairperson Members Liaison Committee Huma Mir said love for the Holy Prophet ? remains an important part of the faith of Muslims.

She said Milad gatherings strengthen love and devotion towards the Holy Prophet ?.

According to Huma Mir, the Arts Council, under President Muhammad Ahmed Shah, promotes literature and the arts while also supporting positive activities linked to cultural, traditional and religious values.

She added that such gatherings provide women members with opportunities to participate in meaningful spiritual activities.

Prayers Offered for Pakistan and Muslim Ummah

The Mehfil concluded with an emotional and heartfelt prayer.

Participants prayed for the security, stability and prosperity of Pakistan. They also offered prayers for the welfare and well-being of the Muslim Ummah.

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