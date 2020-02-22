Turkish Pegasus Airlines to commence operations in Pakistan

KARACHI – Turkish low-cost airline company Pegasus Airlines on Saturday announced plans to launch commence aerial operations flights to Pakistan.

As per reports, a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Pegasus will launch flights to Pakistan from March 28,The air transport department of CAA has issued an official travel notification to Turkish airline Pegasus for flight operation.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a permit to Pegasus Airlines. The Turkish low-cost carrier will operate four flights per week from Karachi to Istanbul and Istanbul to Karachi.

The move comes following the Turkish President Erdogan’s successful visit to Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will start direct flights to the United States (US) from April 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...