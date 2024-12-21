Bridal Couture Week, Pakistan’s premier bridal fashion event, is underway, showcasing the latest trends in bridal fashion. Organized annually over three days, this year’s event is being hosted under the Hum TV network in collaboration with several renowned brands.

This prestigious fashion show has become a key platform for both established and emerging designers, offering them an opportunity to present their creations to a wider audience. The event, taking place in Lahore from December 20 to December 22, has quickly gained popularity as a highlight of the fashion calendar.

On the opening day of this year’s Bridal Couture Week, many famous Pakistani celebrities graced the ramp, showcasing the masterpieces of talented designers.

Among the stars who made an appearance were Saba Qamar, Kanza Hashmi, Urwa Hussain, Nimra Khan, Nimra Mehra, Sonia Hussain, Bilal Saeed, Wasim Akram, and YouTuber Rajab Butt, who also walked for some of the event’s leading designers.

Sonia Hussain

Nimra Khan

Kinza Hashmi

Wasim Akram

Rajab Butt

Saba Qamar

Urwa Hucane

As the 22nd edition of Bridal Couture Week unfolds, let’s take a look at some of the standout moments from the first day, filled with glamorous outfits and unforgettable moments that truly made the event shine.