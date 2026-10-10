Aslam Khaliq Hosts Get-Together for Friends Under Corporate Dignity Forum

Aslam Khaliq hosts a get-together for friends under the Corporate Dignity Forum at his residence.

Aslam Khaliq, former member of the Cantonment Board Clifton and founder of the Rotary Club of Nexus, hosted a get-together in honour of friends under the Corporate Dignity Forum on Monday, October 5, 2026.

The gathering brought together distinguished personalities from business, public service, healthcare and the Rotary community. The event took place at Khaliq’s residence and provided an opportunity for friends and guests to reconnect in a cordial setting.

Prominent attendees included Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui, Farrukh Mazhar, Asif Ismail, former Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Aftab Imam, Past District Governor of Rotary International District 3271, and Sarim Barni.

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Other guests included Arshad Bawany, Tariq Mahmood, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Younus Dhaga, Basit Siddiqui, Abdul Hameed Aslam, Shahzad Mubeen, Shamshad Bhai, Dr Imran Yousuf, Muhammad Ashraf Bawany, Salman Rashid, Madni Bhai and Iftikhar Qureshi, along with other distinguished guests.

The gathering reflected the spirit of friendship and fellowship promoted through the Corporate Dignity Forum.

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