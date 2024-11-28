Forward Kahuta police have arrested a girl hailing from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for entering Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) illegally and without a visa.

The girl, identified as Fatima, reached AJK after illegally crossing the Line of Control (LoC) over the promise of marriage.

Taking action on reports of the girl’s presence in the area, the police conducted a raid at a house in Kearney Village and took the girl into custody and launched a first information report (FIR) in this regard.

According to police, Fatima reportedly crossed the LoC on November 24 and reached Poonch district to marry a man of her choice. Meanwhile, Imran — her friend — took the girl to his home.

The girl told the police that Imran works abroad with her brother.

She said that they were in contact with each other via phone. The police also arrested Imran for forcing the girl to cross the LoC and inciting her to marry against the will of her partners.

The local boy’s family, however, approached the magistrate, seeking the release of the couple.