KARACHI – The Institute of Business Administration, Karachi’s Center for Information and Communication Technology (IBA-CICT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AMFCO Technologies to participate as an academic strategic partner in the Digital Pakistan Conference. The conference will be held on April 15, 2020, at a private hotel in Karachi. The ceremony was attended by C-level executives from a number of organizations.

Sharing his views on this occasion, Director IBA ICT and CICT, Imran Batada said, “As we know that the world has entered into the fourth revolution which is driven by new technologies such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Internet of Things (IoT), Machine Learning, etc, therefore, it is high time for Pakistan to bridge the gap in order to achieve the goals. Digital Pakistan Conference is not ‘just-another-conference’ but through this platform, we would like to contribute to the government’s agenda of digitalizing Pakistan.”

CEO AMFCO Technologies, Maroof Ayub said, “Digital Pakistan Conference envisions a digital Pakistan which will be characterized with e-governance, digital skilling and its implementation, and utilization of latest technologies. We are really glad to collaborate with the IBA, Karachi for the first time to organize this conference. We hope that this conference will provide digital awakening in Pakistan.”

Digital Pakistan Conference will aspire globally successful entrepreneurs, technology experts, and leaders, and help in bringing them together to showcase the potential of Pakistan as a tech-hub. The conference will explore five main pillars of digitization in Pakistan including 1) Access and Connectivity, 2) Digital Infrastructure, 3) E-Governance, 4) Digital Skilling and Literacy, 5) Innovation and Entrepreneurship. These pillars can play a pivotal role in the overall socio-economic growth of the country. The conference will provide a platform where participants can not only share their ideas with each other but will also provide guidelines for the government’s various projects.

The ceremony concluded with a group discussion where the attendees shared ideas with each other

