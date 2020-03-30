I can’t walk, but I can sing: Ayesha Khan composed a Poem on the current situation

KARACHI – Housewife and mother of two, Ayesha Adil Khan got into a tragic accident a year and a half ago. It left her paralyzed from the legs down but gave her a new goal to live for and the chance to fulfill her childhood dream of singing.

Women have always worked, whether in paid jobs or in the home, and often in both.

But their work is generally unrecognized and undervalued. Today, women comprise nearly half of the Pakistan workforce. While there have been many important changes in recent decades, there are many continuities in the issues women workers face in the workplace.

Devoted, hardworking and struggling woman Aisha Khan. “I had a dream and now nothing can stop me, I can’t walk, but I can sing,” stated the singer Aisha Khan. After seven composers and dipping into her savings.

Aisha composed a Poem on the current situation of the world. “I sat in the recording studio and I felt the most incredible sense of freedom,” Aisha shared. A poem video was then made which was posted on her Facebook handle.

Ayesha was diagnosed with the ASIA Conus injury which needed immediate surgery in order to fit screws into her spinal cord and avoid further damage. After an intensive surgical procedure, whereby six screws were implanted into her spinal disc to hold it in place, the risk became a reality and she became immobile. Her condition exacerbated when she developed DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis) – a lethal blood clotting disease.

