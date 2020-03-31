Coronavirus: Youngster should Donate blood: Dr. Zahid Ansari

Blood Transfusion Expert and Pathologist Dr. Zahid Ansari says Youngster donate blood due to coronavirus now we are facing blood shortage.

Thalassemia Effected kids now suffering, patients need blood for heart surgery, Kidney Transplant, and some Emergency Surgery required blood and blood are very short due to coronavirus in the country.

The youngster should blood to save lives, Coronavirus COVID 19 Doesn’t Spread by blood Transfusions. now such evidence has been witnessed and also noo guidelines on this from WHO has been delivered.

furthermore, selection criteria are very strict and doesn’t allow a donor to donate blood without fulfilling protocol.

Donors have to go through a Medical, Travel history and Compete for a medical check-up before donating blood.

