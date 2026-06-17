The tourism sector is gaining strong attention in Pakistan’s economic development strategy. The tourism sector was highlighted during a high-profile event at Hotel Mehran Karachi, where officials emphasized its role in economic growth and global engagement.

Speakers noted that rising international visits are strengthening hospitality demand. Meanwhile, Karachi continues to position itself as a key destination for business and leisure travel.

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Hotel Mehran Karachi Tourism Sector Launch

The event took place at Hotel Mehran Karachi during the inauguration of its newly launched Premium Floor.

The ceremony brought together diplomats, government officials, and corporate leaders. In addition, the event showcased upgraded hospitality services designed for international and domestic guests.

Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office Karachi, Mr. Muhammad Irfan Soomro, attended as the chief guest. He emphasized the importance of improving hospitality standards.

DG MoFA Tourism Sector Vision

Mr. Muhammad Irfan Soomro highlighted that the tourism sector plays an important role in Pakistan’s economic growth.

He stated that Sindh is attracting increasing numbers of international visitors and business travelers. Moreover, he noted that tourism supports positive international engagement.

He also stressed that both public and private sectors must collaborate. As a result, Pakistan can improve its global image and visitor experience.

Hotel Mehran Karachi Hospitality Upgrade

During the event, Mr. Soomro visited the newly launched Premium Floor at Hotel Mehran Karachi.

He reviewed upgraded suites and modern guest facilities. Furthermore, he appreciated efforts to improve service quality and comfort standards.

General Manager Mr. Yasir Ahmed stated that the upgrade reflects a commitment to modernization. He added that the hotel aims to meet expectations of both local and international guests.

Tourism Sector and International Engagement

The tourism sector was also linked to broader international cooperation during the ceremony.

Diplomats from Thailand and Bangladesh attended the event. In addition, local lawmakers and media personalities participated in the gathering.

Officials emphasized that improved hospitality infrastructure strengthens Karachi’s global appeal. Therefore, continued investment in tourism and hotels is seen as essential for long-term growth.

The event concluded with appreciation for Karachi’s expanding hospitality landscape and its role in supporting Pakistan’s tourism sector development.