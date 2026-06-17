The cherry export initiative from Pakistan gained momentum during a virtual B2B session focused on the Saudi market. The cherry export discussions highlighted strong interest from importers in Jeddah for fresh Pakistani produce.

The meeting aimed to connect exporters with international buyers. Meanwhile, it focused on quality standards, pricing, and packaging requirements for competitive trade expansion.

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TDAP Cherry Export Jeddah Session

The session was organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in collaboration with the Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah.

Officials stated that the initiative targeted promotion of Pakistani cherries in the Saudi market. In addition, the platform enabled direct communication between exporters and importers.

The session was moderated by Ms. Sadia Khan and Mr. Nazir Ali. As a result, structured dialogue on trade requirements was achieved.

Pakistani Cherry Export Exporters Engage

Pakistani exporters included representatives from Hashwan Traders and Organo Botanica.

They presented details regarding cherry quality, varieties, and seasonal availability. Moreover, they discussed packaging standards and export capacity.

Saudi importers expressed strong interest in sourcing fresh cherries. However, they emphasized consistent quality and competitive pricing.

Cherry Export Quality Discussions

The cherry export discussions focused heavily on quality control and packaging standards.

Importers highlighted the need for export-grade packaging to maintain freshness. Meanwhile, exporters shared production capabilities and supply timelines.

Both sides exchanged information on pricing expectations. Therefore, the session helped align market requirements with supply potential.

TDAP Strengthens Cherry Export Links

The session created new opportunities for future trade cooperation in the cherry export sector.

Participants agreed to continue discussions beyond the meeting. In addition, they explored potential commercial agreements for the ongoing cherry season.

Officials noted that such engagements help improve Pakistan’s agricultural export visibility. As a result, stronger trade linkages with Saudi Arabia are expected in the future.