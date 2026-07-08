Heatwave Diet: Three Expert Tips to Stay Healthy During Hot Weather

Nutrition experts recommend lighter meals, water-rich foods and proper hydration to help people stay healthy and comfortable during rising temperatures.

Heatwave Diet choices can play an important role in helping people stay healthy and comfortable as temperatures rise above 30°C, according to nutrition experts.

Health specialists say hot weather often reduces appetite, making lighter, balanced meals a better option than heavy dishes. They recommend focusing on hydration, water-rich foods and practical cooking methods that generate less heat indoors.

Experts say there is no need to increase protein intake during a heatwave. However, because digesting protein produces more body heat, lighter protein sources may feel more comfortable than large portions of red meat.

Aisling Daly recommends choosing foods such as bean salads, eggs, Greek yoghurt, tofu, lentils, nuts and pre-cooked lean meats. Smoothies made with fruit, vegetables, yoghurt and peanut butter can also provide a nutritious and refreshing meal.

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For those who need to cook, air fryers and slow cookers can reduce kitchen heat while using less energy than conventional ovens.

Hydration remains the most important priority during hot weather. While the National Health Service generally recommends drinking six to eight glasses of fluid each day, experts note that people may need more during a heatwave depending on age, health and activity levels.

Charlotte Mills said hydration needs vary from person to person, especially for athletes, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

Experts also advise people to “eat their water” by including fruits and vegetables with high water content in their daily meals. Foods such as cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, celery, watermelon and strawberries contain more than 90% water, making them excellent choices during hot weather.

Monitoring urine colour is another simple way to assess hydration. Pale yellow usually indicates adequate hydration, while darker urine may signal dehydration and the need to drink more fluids.

Nutritionists also say hot drinks can help regulate body temperature. Warm tea or coffee encourages the body to sweat, which naturally cools the body as the moisture evaporates. However, experts stress that staying hydrated is more important than the temperature of the drink.

Moderate coffee consumption is unlikely to cause dehydration, but excessive caffeine and alcohol can increase fluid loss.

Experts also suggest adjusting daily routines during periods of extreme heat by eating lighter meals, having breakfast earlier, avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day and enjoying dinner later in the evening.

By combining proper hydration, water-rich foods and balanced nutrition, people can better manage the effects of hot weather while maintaining their energy and overall health.

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