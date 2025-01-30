KARACHI – An American woman, O’Neija Andrew Robbins, has demanded $5,000 per week from the Pakistani government after being rejected by her 19-year-old Pakistani lover in Karachi.

The 33-year-old New York resident and mother of two traveled to Pakistan to be with Nidal Memon, a resident of Garden West, Karachi, but faced rejection from his family. Stranded at Karachi Airport for a week, she refused to return to the United States and later took her protest outside Memon’s locked home.

Unusual Demands and Public Reaction

Robbins insisted on receiving $5,000 per week from the Pakistani government as compensation for her heartbreak.

from the as compensation for her heartbreak. She also demanded Pakistani citizenship and asked for $3,000 from a local reporter in exchange for an interview.

and asked for from a local reporter in exchange for an interview. Due to concerns over her mental health and security, local authorities took her to a women’s police station but later allowed her to return to the Garden area.

Government Response

Her demands and refusal to leave Pakistan without financial support have gained widespread attention, with many expressing disbelief over the situation. Meanwhile, the Sindh government is monitoring the case, and the US Consulate is working to facilitate her return to the United States.