DIB Pakistan Opens New Branch in Sarai Alamgir

DIB Pakistan CEO Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz inaugurates the bank’s new branch at New Metro City, Sarai Alamgir

Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, CEO, DIB Pakistan, inaugurates the New Metro City, Sarai Alamgir Branch at a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the presence of guests and stakeholders.

LAHORE, September 23, 2026: Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) Pakistan has opened a new branch at New Metro City, Sarai Alamgir, as part of its nationwide expansion programme.

The new branch has received a strong welcome from local business and community leaders. DIB Pakistan said the response reflects growing demand for modern banking services in the area.

DIB Pakistan Expands Its Branch Network

The new branch forms part of DIB Pakistan’s ongoing expansion initiative. The bank aims to strengthen its presence in fast-growing commercial centres across the country.

The expansion will complement DIB Pakistan’s digital banking services. It will also bring international banking solutions closer to customers in regional markets.

Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, CEO of DIB Pakistan, inaugurated the Sarai Alamgir branch. Business leaders, community representatives and other stakeholders from the area attended the ceremony.

Gulfaraz said DIB Pakistan plans to continue its rapid expansion.

“DIB is expanding at a remarkable pace,” he said. “Building on our strong momentum from last year, we are on track to open another 75 branches this year.”

He added that the bank aims to build a comprehensive presence across Pakistan. The objective also includes providing customers with an international banking experience.

Bank Engages With Local Business Community

DIB Pakistan’s management team also met members of the local business community.

The discussions focused on the changing financial needs of the region. These included company accounts, remittance accounts and foreign currency deposits.

Local customers welcomed the new branch. They said the facility could support business activity and economic growth in Sarai Alamgir and surrounding areas.

Focus on Growth and Digital Banking

DIB Pakistan said it will continue investing in its branch network, technology and service infrastructure.

The bank aims to expand customer access across urban and regional markets. It also plans to strengthen physical banking services alongside its digital capabilities.

The Sarai Alamgir branch marks another step in DIB Pakistan’s broader expansion strategy. The bank said it remains focused on sustainable growth and supporting economic activity across Pakistan.

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