Harry Kane Criticises Performance After Bayern Munich Draw with Dortmund

Harry Kane Bayern striker reflects on his performance after the 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund.

Harry Kane admitted he had delivered a below-par performance after Bayern Munich drew 2-2 with Borussia Dortmund at home on Saturday.

The result left Bayern and Dortmund level on 18 points at the top of the Bundesliga table. Bayern retained first place through a superior goal difference.

The England captain had enjoyed a memorable week after winning the Ballon d’Or in London on Monday. He became the first Englishman to receive the award since Michael Owen in 2001. He also became Bayern’s first Ballon d’Or winner in 45 years.

However, Kane struggled to make an impact against Dortmund. He missed a second-half penalty and misplaced the pass that Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck intercepted before the visitors scored their Equaliser.

“Today probably wasn’t my best performance or the team’s best performance, but that’s just life,” Kane told reporters.

He added that he could have played for another hour without finding the net. He said players sometimes had to accept difficult performances and move forward.

Kane Reflects on Ballon d’Or Triumph

Kane described winning the Ballon d’Or as one of the best feelings of his career.

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The 33-year-old said the focus had now shifted to Bayern’s upcoming fixtures. He also revealed plans for a special presentation of the award with the England team during November’s international break.

Kane scored 73 goals for club and country last season. However, his current Bundesliga campaign has started more slowly by his standards.

After eight league appearances, he has scored four goals and provided six assists.

Dortmund Score Late to Secure a Point

Kane helped Bayern regain the lead when he set up Dayot Upamecano for a late goal.

However, former Wolverhampton forward Fabio Silva struck in the 89th minute to secure a 2-2 draw for Dortmund.

Kane said conceding so late made the result particularly disappointing. He urged his teammates to put the match behind them and concentrate on their next challenge.

Bayern travel to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday for their next fixture. The German champions could face the match with several attacking players unavailable.

Bayern Face Growing Injury Concerns

Bayern lost Michael Olise, Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry during Saturday’s match. Their injuries add to an existing list that includes Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz.

Head coach Vincent Kompany is also recovering from meningeal irritation.

Kompany collapsed during a training session last Friday and later received hospital treatment. Doctors discharged him on Wednesday, but he needs more time to recover before returning to the dugout.

Bayern must now manage their growing injury concerns while preparing for a demanding run of fixtures.

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