Barcelona Thrash Alaves 6-1 to Regain La Liga Lead as Raphinha and Yamal Shine

Barcelona Alaves: Raphinha and Lamine Yamal celebrate after Barcelona’s 6-1 victory at Camp Nou.

Barcelona returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion on Saturday, beating Alaves 6-1 at Camp Nou to reclaim the La Liga lead.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal both scored twice as Hansi Flick’s side responded to defeats against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Atletico Madrid had briefly moved above Barcelona after beating Levante 2-0. However, the Catalan side restored a two-point advantage at the top of the table.

Barcelona now have 30 points from 11 matches. Atletico follow with 28 points, while Real Madrid sit third with 24 points from 10 games.

Raphinha and Yamal Lead Barcelona’s Revival

Barcelona took control in the eighth minute when Raphinha converted a pass from Fermin Lopez.

Lopez doubled the lead in the 23rd minute. Yamal played him through, and the midfielder struck from a tight angle. The ball crossed the goal and entered at the far post.

Raphinha then scored his second goal after Lopez sent him through on goal. The forward finished confidently across Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera to register his 15th league goal.

Yamal added Barcelona’s fourth in first-half stoppage time. He fired a low shot from the edge of the penalty area after missing earlier opportunities.

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Barcelona continued to create chances after the break. Karim Adeyemi missed another opportunity before Yamal scored his second goal midway through the half.

Substitute Gabriel Jesus supplied the pass, allowing Yamal to lift the ball over the goalkeeper.

Substitute Anthony Gordon added Barcelona’s sixth with a similar chipped finish. Former Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz scored a late consolation goal for Alaves.

Lopez Credits Barcelona Fans

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez said the team needed a response after a difficult week.

“It was a hard week for us, there was no better place than Camp Nou in front of our fans to bounce back,” Lopez told Movistar.

He praised the contributions of Raphinha and Yamal, saying the pair could help the club achieve major success.

Barcelona coach Flick also managed defensive injuries by deploying Frenkie de Jong at centre-back. Youngster Brian Farinas made his first start at right-back.

The result ended a difficult run for the reigning champions and restored their position at the top of the standings.

Atletico Madrid Extend Winning Run to Seven Matches

Earlier, Atletico Madrid defeated Levante 2-0 away from home to maintain pressure on Barcelona.

Alejandro Grimaldo and Giuliano Simeone scored for Diego Simeone’s side. Alex Baena created both goals and played a key role in the victory.

The win marked Atletico’s seventh consecutive league success.

Simeone also recorded his 344th La Liga victory as Atletico coach, matching the club record set by Luis Aragones.

“I’m very happy with the team’s work,” Simeone told Movistar.

He said the season remained far from over and stressed that his team would continue taking each match as it came.

Simeone, who took charge of Atletico in 2011, credited his players and everyone who had worked with him over the years.

Barcelona Prepare for Champions League and Atletico Tests

Barcelona will host Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday. They will then travel to face Atletico Madrid next Sunday in a major La Liga clash.

Alaves have now gone seven matches without a win but remain 10th in the standings.

Midfielder Ander Guevara said his team recognised its poor run but remained calm.

He said the players needed to move on quickly and maintain their maturity and humility.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will visit Racing Santander on Sunday. Jose Mourinho’s side currently occupy third place with 24 points.

Spanish La Liga Standings

The following table reflects the standings supplied after Saturday’s matches.

Position Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goals For Goals Against Points 1 Barcelona 11 10 0 1 46 12 30 2 Atletico Madrid 11 9 1 1 22 8 28 3 Real Madrid 10 8 0 2 25 10 24 4 Real Betis 11 7 2 2 18 15 23 5 Real Sociedad 10 6 1 3 19 18 19 6 Sevilla 10 5 2 3 16 16 17 7 Athletic Bilbao 9 3 3 3 12 9 12 8 Villarreal 11 3 3 5 15 15 12 9 Celta Vigo 11 2 6 3 10 10 12 10 Alaves 11 3 3 5 15 17 12 11 Rayo Vallecano 10 3 3 4 15 20 12 12 Deportivo La Coruna 10 2 5 3 13 13 11 13 Espanyol 11 3 2 6 13 14 11 14 Osasuna 10 3 2 5 10 20 11 15 Racing Santander 10 3 2 5 15 26 11 16 Elche 10 2 4 4 14 17 10 17 Levante 11 2 4 5 16 21 10 18 Getafe 10 2 3 5 5 15 9 19 Valencia 10 1 3 6 7 17 6 20 Malaga 11 0 5 6 8 21 5

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