Oxford University Press to develop PISA 2024 Science Framework for OECD

KARACHI – Oxford University Press, the world’s largest university press with a distinguished global presence, announces that it has won a competitive tender by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to develop the Science Framework for PISA 2024.

The OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) is widely acknowledged as the benchmark for evaluating education systems across the world, examining students’ knowledge of mathematics, reading and science. It provides a comprehensive international assessment of the skills 15-year-olds need in order to further academic education before entering the workforce.

PISA is conducted every three years using representative national sampling from over 80 participating countries. PISA 2018 saw 600,000 students across 79 countries and economies take part, representing 32 million 15-year olds globally, and similar or greater numbers are expected in 2024.

The framework developed by OUP will help define the design, development and implementation of the tests and questionnaires used in PISA 2024, determining what is measured and how findings will be reported. The main objectives of this work include:

· Focusing on how Science is applied in a real-life context and within levels of Scientific literacy

· Ensuring the framework is relevant and reflects the current state of academic research in Science and Science Education

· Making links between the content from previous cycles of PISA and the understanding of science that young people will need in the future

Oxford University Press’s Managing Director of Education, Fathima Dada, said:

“We’re thrilled to have been selected to conduct this work. PISA is considered the global barometer of education. Aligning the OECD’s programme with the Press’s global educational excellence forms a perfect partnership.”

Head of the PISA programme at the OECD, Andreas Schleicher, said:

“Oxford University Press is renowned for its understanding of pedagogy, assessment and provision of educational resources in most countries across the globe. I am pleased to be working with Oxford University Press on an ambitious new and forward-looking PISA science framework.”

