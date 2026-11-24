OUP Pakistan and The City School celebrate young literary talent through The City Verse poetry competition.

The City Verse recognises 15 regional winners and national champions from more than 140 school campuses across Pakistan.

Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUP) and The City School (TCS) have celebrated young literary talent through a nationwide poetry competition.

Titled The City Verse, the competition brought together students from more than 140 TCS campuses across Pakistan. It gave young learners an opportunity to explore creativity, express their views and develop an appreciation for poetry.

Young Poets Recognised Across Pakistan

The City Verse Celebration Ceremony took place simultaneously in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The events recognised 15 regional winners from the South, North and Central regions, with five winners from each region.

National winners also received recognition for securing first, second and third positions. The competition featured two age-based categories: Primary and Secondary. This approach ensured that students competed with peers in their respective age groups.

Mashreq Partners with IBL Operations to Expand Digital Banking Access for SMEs in Pakistan

Winning participants received shields, certificates and customised gifts. Students, parents and senior officials from OUP and TCS attended the ceremonies.

OUP Highlights the Value of Poetry

OUP Pakistan Managing Director Arshad Saeed Husain said poetry helps young people explore ideas and develop confidence in expressing themselves.

“Poetry gives young people the confidence to explore ideas, express their perspectives and discover the power of their own voices. Through The City Verse, we sought to create a meaningful platform where students from across Pakistan could engage with literature beyond the classroom and have their creativity recognised and celebrated. Learning extends beyond textbooks, and such initiatives are an important part of inspiring young minds,” he said.

Encouraging Creativity Beyond the Classroom

The competition encouraged children to develop their individual voices and experiment with language. It also helped them communicate their ideas through poetry.

An external jury evaluated the submissions and selected the regional and national winners. The panel comprised Salman Tariq Qureshi, Mahwish Amin and Ilona Yusuf.

Through initiatives such as The City Verse, OUP Pakistan continues to promote a broader approach to education. This approach recognises creativity, critical thinking and self-expression as important elements of holistic learning.

The competition also reflects OUP’s belief that education extends beyond textbooks and classrooms. By providing opportunities to discover and showcase their abilities, such initiatives encourage young learners to develop their talents.

About Oxford University Press Pakistan

Oxford University Press (OUP) Pakistan is a department of the University of Oxford. It supports the University’s objectives of excellence in research, scholarship and education through high-quality academic and educational publishing.

OUP Pakistan also supports teachers and educational institutions through professional development and innovative learning solutions. Its work promotes critical thinking, creativity and lifelong learning.

Follow THE AZB