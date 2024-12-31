ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has announced the opening of nominations for low-income employees in the public and corporate sectors under the Hajj Labor Quota for 2025.

A total of 300 seats have been allocated for the labor quota in the Hajj Policy for 2025. These will be reserved for employees in grades equivalent to Scale 1 to 9, including laborers, industrial workers, and miners.

The selected employees will have their Hajj expenses covered by their respective organizations as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR). To participate, corporate organizations must be registered with the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).

The Ministry has instructed interested organizations to submit nominations to the WWF on the prescribed forms by January 15, 2025.

Additionally, federal and provincial ministries have been asked to forward nominations from their affiliated corporations and institutions to the Ministry of Religious Affairs by the same deadline.