Governor Sindh Meets Private Schools Association, Invited to Teachers Award Day

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met a delegation of the Pakistan Private Schools & Colleges Association (PPSCA) at Governor House on Monday to discuss teachers’ welfare, educational standards and the improvement of academic institutions.

The delegation was led by association Chairman Anwar Ali Bhatti. During the meeting, participants discussed administrative matters, measures to improve educational institutions and ways to promote quality education.

The delegation also invited Governor Hashmi to attend the association’s Teachers Award Day ceremony as the chief guest.

Governor Highlights Teachers’ Role in Education

Governor Hashmi said recognising teachers’ contributions and encouraging their professional efforts were essential for educational progress. He emphasised that the relationship between teachers and students plays a fundamental role in shaping society.

Governor Sindh Meets Religious Affairs Minister, Plans Seerat-un-Nabi Library

He also stressed the importance of students’ moral development alongside academic education. According to the governor, teachers help shape the character of young people and prepare them to contribute positively to society.

Call for Cooperation to Improve Education

The governor said educational institutions and relevant organisations must work together to improve teaching standards and the overall learning environment.

He emphasised that coordinated efforts to support teachers, strengthen educational institutions and promote social values were necessary to improve the quality of education.

The meeting highlighted the importance of recognising teachers’ services and supporting initiatives that contribute to students’ academic and personal development.

Follow THE AZB