Community Policing remained a key focus as Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi met a delegation led by Murad Ali Sohni at Governor House in Karachi. The meeting centered on public cooperation and improving the city’s security environment.

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The discussion also highlighted how stronger coordination between citizens and institutions may support law and order efforts. Therefore, participants exchanged views on practical initiatives already underway.

The delegation included Ateeq Iqbal, Muhammad Irfan Abu Bakar, Hafiz Muhammad Tibba, Faisal Rashid, Jamal Sethi, Aamir Chora, Abbas Tayyab, Muhammad Masood, Raja Safeer, and Danish Tala.

Members of the delegation also congratulated the Governor on performing Hajj.

Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi Discusses Community Policing

During the meeting, participants discussed Karachi’s law and order situation and the role of Community Policing in encouraging public participation.

Governor Sindh stated that mutual trust between citizens and law enforcement agencies remains an important requirement. He added that community-based initiatives help prevent crime and support safer communities.

He further stated that cooperation among the public, police, and social organizations remains essential for maintaining peace.

Murad Ali Sohni Shares Security Briefing

Murad Ali Sohni briefed the Governor on ongoing community initiatives across Karachi.

According to the briefing, Community Policing Karachi has launched a campaign to plant 100,000 trees across the city. In addition, volunteers have reportedly supported the installation of 25,000 CCTV cameras.

Community Policing Expands Monitoring Network

The delegation stated that authorities have established monitoring centers at 18 major locations.

These locations include police stations, City Court, and other sensitive areas. According to the delegation, a modern command and control center has contributed to improvements in urban security.

Governor Sindh Receives Invitation

The delegation invited Governor Sindh to visit the command and control center.

At the conclusion of the meeting, members presented the Governor with a souvenir and a traditional Ajrak. Governor Sindh assured the delegation of continued support for Community Policing initiatives.