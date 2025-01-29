The Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) has revealed the official costs for the long and short-duration Hajj packages under the government scheme. The long-duration package will cost Rs1,075,000 per person, while the shorter 20 to 25-day package is priced at Rs1,150,000.

Short Hajj Program Introduced

To make the pilgrimage more convenient, Pakistan has introduced a shortened Hajj program of 20 to 25 days for the first time.

Key Dates & Payment Details

Third installment of Hajj dues: February 1–10

February 1–10 Government scheme applications: First-come, first-served basis until January 30

First-come, first-served basis until Private Hajj bookings: Open until January 31

Pakistan’s Hajj Quota for 2025

Saudi Arabia has allocated 179,210 Hajj slots for Pakistan, equally divided between the government and private Hajj schemes.

Pilgrims are advised to complete their applications promptly to secure a spot under the government quota.