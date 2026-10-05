Elon Musk has reignited a debate over the future of artificial intelligence by proposing a new name for advanced AI systems.

Musk suggested replacing the term “AI” with “superintelligence,” or “SI.” He made the comments on X.

“No more AI,” Musk wrote. He then added that “SI is better.”

The comments quickly attracted reactions from X users. Some supported the idea, while others questioned whether changing the name would affect the technology itself.

Debate Over Machine Consciousness

Musk’s comments come as researchers continue to study machine consciousness.

Scientists remain divided on whether artificial systems could develop subjective experiences. Some researchers believe consciousness may depend on biological processes that machines do not possess.

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Others argue that science has not yet established what makes human consciousness unique.

Neuroscientist Stuart Hameroff has linked consciousness to microtubules. These tiny structures exist inside cells and play important biological roles.

Researcher Anil Seth has also explored questions about consciousness. His work examines how the brain creates conscious experiences and challenges some common assumptions about human awareness.

The debate raises a broader question. Could machines eventually become much more capable than humans and also develop subjective experiences?

There is currently no established scientific answer.

Musk Links Debate to Grok

Musk’s comments also drew attention to his AI company and its Grok chatbot.

Some X users praised Grok’s recent performance. One user said the system appeared to be improving at an extraordinary pace.

Musk responded to the praise by writing, “It is so over and we are back.”

However, other users challenged his proposal to replace AI with SI.

One user argued that changing the label would not change the underlying technology. The user also noted that “artificial intelligence” has been widely used for decades.

Another user dismissed the possibility of machine consciousness in the near future.

A third supported Musk’s terminology. The user argued that “artificial intelligence” may sound outdated for systems capable of producing original work.

Possible Name Change for SpaceXAI

Musk has also hinted at another possible terminology change.

He has suggested changing SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI. The idea would align the company’s name with his broader preference for the term “superintelligence.”

The discussion reflects growing uncertainty over how to describe increasingly capable AI systems.

For now, researchers have not reached a consensus on machine consciousness. The question remains one of the biggest scientific and philosophical issues surrounding advanced artificial intelligence.

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