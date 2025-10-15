Karachi : The Goethe-Institut Pakistan, in collaboration with TDF’s MagnifiScience Centre, successfully hosted

the Opening Ceremony of the Science Film Festival 2025 on October 15, 2025. The event brought

together educators, students, and science enthusiasts for an inspiring celebration of creativity,

innovation, and sustainability through the power of film.

This year’s Science Film Festival revolves around the global theme “Green Jobs”, highlighting the

essential role of professionals and innovators who are driving technologies and solutions for a

sustainable future. The festival promotes science literacy and environmental awareness through

international films and hands-on educational activities, showcasing how science can be both

engaging and transformative.

The opening ceremony featured welcome remarks by Favad Soomro, CEO of The Dawood Foundation;

Maha Jafarey, Head of Language Department at the Goethe-Institut Karachi; and Anja Klos, Consul at

the German Consulate General Karachi.

Favad Soomro remarked:

“The Science Film Festival provides an invaluable platform to make science more approachable,

engaging, and relevant for young learners. By linking scientific concepts to pressing global challenges

such as sustainability and green innovation, we aim to nurture curiosity and empower the next

generation to contribute meaningfully to a better future.”

The event also included a film screening, interactive Q&A session, and live science experiments that

delighted participants of all ages.

Over 150 students from various schools attended the opening, including many from underprivileged

backgrounds who seldom have access to interactive scientific learning environments. Participants

explored the MagnifiScience exhibits and presented their own science projects inspired by the

festival’s theme — reflecting their creativity and enthusiasm after weeks of preparation.

Since its inception in 2005, the Science Film Festival has grown into the largest event of its kind

worldwide, promoting science communication across Southeast Asia, South Asia, Africa, the Middle

East, and Latin America. The 2025 edition features 123 films from 37 countries across 23 nations,

including 29 films selected for Pakistan.

Through this initiative, the Goethe-Institut continues to advance its commitment to science

education, sustainability, and intercultural exchange, making science accessible, inspiring, and

inclusive for learners of all backgrounds.

