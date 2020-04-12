Global Coronavirus death toll reaches 109,785

WEB DESK – The global Coronavirus death toll has reached to 109,785 and nearly 1,792,782 people have been infected by the pandemic around the world and 411,515 people have been recovered from the pandemic.

The United States surpassed Italy as the country with the highest reported coronavirus death toll, recording more than 20,580 deaths since the outbreak began with 533,115 patients.

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency and all the 50 States have been notified with major disaster declaration.

The death toll due to Covid 19 in Britain has reached 9,875, marking a daily increase of 917. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Britain has hit 78,991. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making very good progress as he continues his coronavirus recovery in hospital.

In Iran, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 70,029 and death toll hit 4,357. But the virus’ spread in the country showed a slower speed.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Israel, the third worst-hit country in the Middle East after Iran and Turkey, has hit 10,743, of whom 101 have died and 1,341 others have recovered.

United Arab Emirates yesterday announced 376 new COVID-19 cases, so the total number in the country now stands at 3,736. 20 patients have died from the pandemic and 588 others have recovered.

Like this: Like Loading...