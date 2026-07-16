US Vice-President JD Vance speaks about US diplomacy and the Iran conflict.

Vance says certain Israeli government figures sought to sway US public opinion and undermine negotiations with Iran as Washington pursues diplomacy alongside military pressure.

JD Vance has accused some members of the Israeli government of attempting to influence American public opinion in an effort to prolong the conflict involving Iran.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the US vice-president said he trusts several Israeli officials but believes others have actively worked to shape US public opinion to keep the conflict alive. He claimed a discreet and well-funded campaign had tried to derail negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The Israeli government did not immediately respond to Vance’s remarks.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later acknowledged that foreign governments often try to influence American public opinion, adding that President Donald Trump would likely agree with that assessment.

Vance argued that some Israeli officials opposed the diplomatic process with Iran and attempted to weaken negotiations. He said he had seen clear evidence that certain Israeli leaders strongly disliked the agreement and sought to prevent its success.

Last month, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that allowed formal negotiations to continue. The agreement also included a now-abandoned 60-day ceasefire proposal and a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, regional tensions have intensified again as the US increased military strikes on Iran while Tehran targeted American allies across the Middle East.

The vice-president has played a significant role in US diplomacy with Iran. He attended negotiations in Pakistan in April and travelled to Switzerland in June to witness the signing of the MOU.

Vance said he does not object to foreign governments expressing their views. Instead, he argued that American leaders should avoid allowing outside influence to shape US policy or public messaging.

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His comments mark the latest criticism of Israel from a senior member of the Trump administration, which continues to pursue a dual strategy of diplomatic negotiations and military action in an effort to end the conflict.

In June, Vance urged Israeli political leaders not to criticise Washington’s efforts to extend the ceasefire with Iran. He also warned against undermining the United States, describing it as Israel’s most powerful remaining ally.

The United States and Israel launched extensive strikes on Iran in February, prompting Tehran to retaliate with attacks on Israel and US-allied Gulf states. The conflict later expanded into Lebanon, further increasing instability across the region.

Israel continues to view Iran as a major security threat and insists that Tehran must dismantle its nuclear and missile programmes while calling for broader political change in the country.

Meanwhile, the US House of Representatives rejected a proposal on Wednesday to reduce billions of dollars in American military aid to Israel. Lawmakers defeated the measure by 314 votes to 104, although several Democrats supported the effort, highlighting growing divisions within the party over US support for Israel.

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