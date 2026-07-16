England will introduce nationwide newborn screening for spinal muscular atrophy through a major study, following years of campaigning for earlier diagnosis and treatment.

SMA Screening will expand across England as health authorities launch a major national study to test every newborn baby for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), enabling doctors to identify the condition at birth and begin life-changing treatment before symptoms appear.

The programme will roll out across most of England in October 2026, with full nationwide coverage planned by October 2027. Researchers at the University of Oxford will lead the study, which aims to screen hundreds of thousands of newborns and provide the evidence needed to determine whether England should adopt permanent nationwide SMA screening.

Spinal muscular atrophy is a rare inherited disorder that progressively weakens muscles throughout the body. The condition affects mobility as well as the muscles responsible for breathing and swallowing. In its most severe form, SMA can become life-threatening before a child reaches the age of two.

Doctors now treat SMA with advanced gene therapies that address the underlying genetic defect. Because these treatments deliver the best results before symptoms develop, early diagnosis through newborn screening plays a critical role in improving outcomes.

UK Economy: Growth Returns in May Despite Middle East Tensions

Healthcare professionals will collect a small blood sample during the routine heel-prick test performed shortly after birth to screen babies for the condition.

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, whose twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, have SMA, welcomed the announcement after years of campaigning for routine newborn testing.

Nelson described the decision as “a victory for every family” affected by SMA. She said the programme offers hope by giving future families access to earlier diagnosis and the best possible treatment options, even though it cannot change her own daughters’ diagnosis.

Earlier this year, Nelson revealed that doctors had told her her daughters would likely never walk because of the condition. Since then, she has continued to raise public awareness by sharing updates about their treatment and rehabilitation.

Scotland already offers newborn screening for SMA. The new study will help the UK National Screening Committee assess the effectiveness of the programme before deciding whether to introduce permanent nationwide screening across England.

Health Secretary James Murray praised campaigners for increasing public awareness of SMA and said their efforts had helped drive an important step forward in improving early diagnosis and treatment for affected children.

The nationwide study represents a significant milestone in newborn healthcare and has the potential to improve long-term outcomes for thousands of children diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.

Follow THE AZB