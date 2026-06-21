Germany secured their place in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2014 after a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast in Toronto.

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Substitute Deniz Undav scored twice, including a decisive goal in the fourth minute of added time. As a result, Germany overturned a first-half deficit in front of a 43,000-strong crowd.

Ivory Coast take first-half lead

Ivory Coast opened the scoring in the 30th minute through Franck Kessie.

He finished from close range after strong play from teenage forward Yan Diomande. The goal gave the Ivorians control early in the match.

Germany denied twice before equaliser

Germany thought they had scored twice in the first half. However, both efforts were disallowed.

First, Aleksandar Pavlovic saw a corner finish ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Yahia Fofana. Then, Kai Havertz had a goal cancelled after a foul in the build-up by Jamal Musiala.

Undav sparks German comeback

Germany increased pressure in the second half. However, Ivory Coast defended strongly until the 63rd minute.

Deniz Undav then equalised with a volley from a Nadiem Amiri cross. After that, Germany pushed forward with renewed intensity.

Undav completed his brace in injury time. Consequently, Germany secured a vital win and ended a long wait for knockout qualification.

Relief for Nagelsmann

Coach Julian Nagelsmann had faced growing pressure after Germany’s recent tournament struggles. This result eased concerns and restored confidence in the squad.

Defender Jonathan Tah praised the team spirit. He said the substitutes brought energy and described Undav’s performance as outstanding.

Ivory Coast face final group challenge

Ivory Coast still have a chance to progress. However, they must beat debutants Curacao in their final group match.

Despite the defeat, their performance showed resilience against one of the tournament favourites.