At least four people were killed and 28 others injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula, according to Russian-installed authorities.

Gaza conflict Journalist and child among nine killed in Israeli strikes

The attack marks a further escalation in cross-border strikes as the war continues to affect key Russian-held territories.

Casualties reported in Crimea

Crimean Governor Sergei Aksyonov said emergency services responded after drones struck several areas across the peninsula.

He confirmed that four people were killed and dozens injured. Meanwhile, local authorities reported disruptions to essential services following the attack.

In addition, fuel stations across Crimea suspended public sales and restricted supplies to government agencies responsible for security and essential operations.

Strikes extend to Krasnodar region

Separately, authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar region reported a Ukrainian drone strike on an oil transport facility.

The attack triggered a fire at an oil terminal and killed one person on a passenger ferry, according to regional officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed the strike on the facility, although Kyiv did not provide further operational details.

Russia reports mass drone interceptions

The Russian Defence Ministry said its air defence systems shot down 239 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions.

However, local authorities still reported damage to infrastructure in several areas despite the interceptions.

Transport and infrastructure disruption

In Crimea, officials reported temporary power outages after damage to electricity networks.

Furthermore, ferry services across the Kerch Strait were suspended, affecting transport links between Crimea and Russia’s Krasnodar region.

Authorities also closed the Kerch Bridge for more than nine hours, causing delays to 11 trains and disrupting regional transport routes.

Rising pressure on Crimea

Ukraine has recently intensified drone operations targeting Crimea, which hosts Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

As a result, fuel shortages and supply disruptions have increased in the region, particularly during the peak holiday period.