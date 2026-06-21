Japan delivered a dominant 4-0 victory over Tunisia in Group F on Saturday in the 1,000th match in World Cup history.

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Ayase Ueda scored twice as Japan controlled the game from start to finish and sealed Tunisia’s elimination from the tournament.

Fast start sets the tone

Japan began strongly and took the lead after just four minutes.

A sweeping move ended with Keito Nakamura cutting the ball back for Daichi Kamada, who finished calmly to open the scoring.

As a result, Tunisia struggled to recover early momentum.

Japan dominate first half

Japan continued to press aggressively and denied Tunisia space in midfield.

Moreover, they nearly doubled their lead in the 11th minute when Dylan Bronn cleared a dangerous cross away from Kamada.

From the resulting corner, goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen made a strong save, while goal-line technology confirmed the ball did not cross the line.

Japan maintained control and kept Tunisia under pressure throughout the first half.

Ueda extends the lead

Japan added a second goal in the 31st minute.

Ayase Ueda drove forward and, with defenders backing off, placed a low shot into the far corner.

Consequently, Japan went into halftime with a comfortable advantage.

Second-half control and finishing

Japan continued their dominance after the break.

Daichi Kamada then created the third goal in the 69th minute with a precise pass that released Junya Ito, who finished clinically past the goalkeeper.

Ueda completed his brace six minutes from time. He headed in Kaishu Sano’s cross to seal a commanding win.

Group implications

With the victory, Japan joined the Netherlands on four points in Group F.

Meanwhile, Tunisia became the third team eliminated from the tournament after a heavy defeat.

Japan also became the first Asian side to score four goals in a single World Cup match.