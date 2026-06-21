At least nine people, including an Al Jazeera journalist and a child, were killed in Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to Palestinian health officials.

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The latest violence occurred in multiple locations, including Gaza City, Beit Lahiya, Khan Younis and the Bureij refugee camp.

Gaza City strike kills civilians

In Gaza City’s Sabra neighbourhood, an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment building, killing four people, including two women and a child.

Health officials said the strike destroyed the apartment and injured several others. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it had targeted a militant but did not provide further details.

Separate shootings and airstrikes

Elsewhere, Israeli forces shot and killed a woman in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, according to medics.

In Khan Younis, another Israeli airstrike killed at least one person and wounded eight others.

In addition, three people were killed later in a strike on the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Journalist among the dead

Among those killed was Ahmed Wishah, a cameraman working for Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera said he died in what it described as a “heinous crime” and confirmed that he had been working in the field at the time of the strike. His brother, also a journalist, was killed earlier in the conflict.

The Palestinian Journalist Syndicate condemned the killing and called for accountability. It said nearly 300 Palestinian journalists have died since the war began in October 2023.

However, the Israeli military said it had killed a Hamas fighter who also worked as an Al Jazeera photojournalist. It claimed he had served as a sniper but did not present evidence. Al Jazeera and Hamas both rejected the allegations.

Ceasefire tensions continue

Although an October ceasefire reduced large-scale fighting, both sides have continued to exchange strikes and accusations.

Gaza’s health ministry says more than 1,010 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire began. Israel says militants have killed four of its soldiers during the same period.

Diplomatic deadlock

Mediators including Egypt, Qatar and Turkey are continuing efforts to advance the next phase of a US-backed Gaza peace plan.

However, talks remain stalled over key conditions. Israel demands Hamas disarm and leave political control, while Hamas links disarmament to the creation of a Palestinian state.

The war began after Hamas-led fighters killed around 1,200 people in an attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, according to Israeli figures. Since then, Gaza’s health authorities say more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed.