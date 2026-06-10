FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited has taken a key step in promoting food safety through a high-impact academic and industry dialogue in Lahore. The event, held at the University of Central Punjab, focused on strengthening dairy systems and improving national nutrition outcomes.

The discussion gained attention as stakeholders warned about risks in Pakistan’s loose milk market. According to speakers, improving food safety is essential to reduce contamination and ensure reliable nutrition for millions of consumers.

UCP Highlights Shared Food Safety Responsibility

At the University of Central Punjab, officials emphasized that food safety requires collaboration across science, industry, and policy. The event marked World Milk Day and Food Safety Day 2026 under a unified theme.

Dr Kanza Aziz Awan, Head of Department at UCP, reportedly stated that ensuring safe and nutritious food is a shared societal responsibility. She added that joint platforms help close nutrition and food safety gaps in Pakistan.

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Dairy Vision

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited reinforced its commitment to regulated dairy systems. The company highlighted that structured supply chains directly improve food safety and nutritional consistency.

Dr Muhammad Aamir Iqbal from the company emphasized that packaged milk ensures quality and reduces health risks. He stated that safe dairy is a key pillar for Pakistan’s nutrition security and food safety framework.

Punjab Food Authority Policy Alignment

The Punjab Food Authority, along with provincial leadership, stressed stronger policy enforcement. Officials focused on reducing adulteration and improving compliance in the dairy sector to strengthen food safety nationwide.

Ms Salma Butt and Mr Munir Hussain Chopra reportedly emphasized coordination between regulators and industry. They highlighted that policy alignment is necessary to protect consumers and ensure long-term food safety improvements.

Pakistan Dairy Sector Challenges

Speakers pointed out that Pakistan remains one of the world’s largest milk producers, yet most of its supply chain is unregulated. Nearly 92% of milk is sold in loose form, raising serious food safety concerns.

Experts also linked unsafe dairy consumption to malnutrition issues. According to event discussions, millions of children face stunting and wasting, making improved food safety systems more urgent than ever.

Strengthening Nutrition Through Food Safety Reform

The dialogue concluded with recommendations to formalize dairy supply chains and increase awareness about packaged milk benefits. Stakeholders agreed that better regulation will improve both nutrition and food safety outcomes.

FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited reaffirmed its commitment to innovation and partnerships. The company stated that strengthening food safety is essential for long-term public health and consumer trust.