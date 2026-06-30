FPCCI Meeting: Asma Amir Honoured for Promoting Pakistan’s Handicrafts Sector

The FPCCI Standing Committee on Handicrafts Business Promotion recognised Asma Amir for her contributions to handicrafts development and women’s empowerment.

KARACHI: FPCCI Meeting participants honoured Asma Amir during the first 2026 meeting of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Central Standing Committee on Handicrafts Business Promotion, where she attended as the chief guest.

Ayesha Farooqui, Chairperson of the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan, and Zaki Aijaz, Vice President of FPCCI, welcomed Asma Amir and acknowledged her contributions to the promotion of Pakistan’s handicrafts industry.

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Asma Amir serves as Vice President of the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan, Deputy Convener of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Handicrafts Business Promotion, and Chief Organiser of the Women’s Wing of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Arain Pakistan.

During the event, FPCCI presented her with a commemorative shield in recognition of her services to the handicrafts sector and her efforts to promote women’s empowerment.

The meeting brought together committee members and industry representatives from across Pakistan to discuss the development of the handicrafts industry. Participants emphasised the importance of collaboration, skills development and initiatives that support artisans and expand business opportunities for the sector.

Organisers said the gathering reinforced the commitment of stakeholders to strengthening Pakistan’s handicrafts industry while creating greater opportunities for women and skilled craftspeople.

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