Karachi Robbery: Five Visitors From Gujranwala Injured in Clifton Shooting

Police investigate the scene after a rickshaw shooting near Clifton Licence Office in Karachi.

Police are investigating whether the attack near Clifton Licence Office resulted from resistance during a robbery or another motive.

KARACHI: Karachi Robbery investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Clifton that left five visitors from Gujranwala injured after armed men opened fire on their rickshaw near the Clifton Licence Office.

Rescue officials said the injured were identified as 21-year-old Hafiz Ali Haider, 20-year-old Samama, 19-year-old Mubashir, 22-year-old Hafiz Muhammad Talha and Hafiz Mohsin Raza. All five were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

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According to officials, the victims had travelled from Gujranwala with a religious group visiting Faizan-e-Madina in Karachi.

Hafiz Mohsin Raza told police that eight people were travelling in a rickshaw to the shrine of Abdullah Shah Ghazi when armed men near Do Talwar signalled the vehicle to stop.

He said the rickshaw driver continued driving instead of stopping, prompting the assailants to open fire. Five passengers suffered gunshot injuries during the attack.

The victims also alleged that the attackers stole their mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

Police said investigators are recording statements from the injured and are working to determine whether the shooting occurred after resistance during a robbery or whether another motive was involved.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are collecting evidence to identify and arrest those responsible.

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