Business community discusses concerns, questions and benefits of the scheme for small traders

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hosted an awareness session on the Tax Asaan Scheme, with representatives of the business community participating in the meeting.

The session focused on concerns and questions raised by small traders regarding the scheme. Speakers also provided information about its procedures and potential benefits.

Participants were encouraged to learn more about the scheme and consider joining it to become part of the formal tax system.

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According to the information shared during the session, traders enrolled in the scheme would pay an annual amount of Rs25,000, while a one-percent tax would apply to turnover.

FPCCI Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon said businesspeople who join the scheme would be able to benefit from its provisions. He encouraged traders to understand the scheme before making decisions about participation.

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FPCCI Policy Advisory Board Chairman Mian Zahid Hussain also addressed the gathering. He said regular payments under the scheme should not pose a major difficulty for small traders.

Speakers said the concerns and questions raised by traders would be addressed on a priority basis.

The participants also stressed the need for continued awareness and guidance so that small businesses can better understand the tax system and gradually become part of the formal economy.

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