45 Pakistani businesses register for Indonesia’s major trade expo as the Karachi consulate prepares a targeted business delegation

KARACHI, September 29, 2026: Interest among Pakistani businesses in the Trade Expo Indonesia 2026 is gaining momentum, with 45 businesspeople registering through the Consulate General of Indonesia in Karachi.

Around 20 businesses have been selected for delegation facilities arranged by the consulate. The selection considers previous import activity, business performance, engagement with Indonesia, commercial potential and compatibility with sectors represented at the expo.

Other registered participants can also attend the event through their own arrangements.

The participants include businesses from Karachi and other parts of Sindh. Representatives from Hyderabad and Nawabshah have also registered for the trade event.

Ahead of the mission, the Indonesian Consulate General held a pre-departure technical meeting and business lunch in Karachi on Tuesday. The session focused on final preparations for TEI 2026, scheduled for October 14 to 18 at ICE BSD City in Greater Jakarta.

The meeting covered business matching, participation arrangements and commercial opportunities. It also provided participants with an opportunity to network and discuss their expectations for the expo.

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Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Mudzakir, M.A. said the delegation would focus on meaningful business results rather than the number of participants or meetings.

“We hope new contacts will develop into real business relationships, inquiries will move into serious negotiations, and existing partnerships will grow further,” he said.

The Consulate General said participants should approach the expo with clear commercial objectives. It also encouraged businesses to engage with Indonesian companies that match their sourcing and partnership requirements.

TEI 2026 Builds on Previous Trade Results

The upcoming expo follows strong results from TEI 2025, which generated reported transactions worth $22.8 billion. The event attracted more than 34,000 visitors and over 8,000 international buyers.

Businesses from Sindh also recorded commercial gains at last year’s event.

A 25-member delegation coordinated by the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi secured around $22.9 million in trade agreements at TEI 2025. The agreements covered commodities, automotive parts, textiles and fashion, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, food and beverages.

For TEI 2026, the consulate plans to arrange 200 additional business-to-business meetings between Pakistani importers and Indonesian companies.

The meetings will match participating businesses with potential suppliers and partners based on their business profiles and sourcing interests.

Wide Range of Sectors at Indonesia Expo

TEI 2026 will showcase a broad range of export-oriented sectors.

These include food and beverages, agricultural products, consumer goods, manufacturing, furniture and home décor, beauty and healthcare, and digital products and services.

The five-day exhibition will take place at ICE BSD City in Greater Jakarta from October 14 to 18.

The Pakistani delegation is also expected to attend the Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) in Jakarta. The programme will provide additional exposure to Indonesia’s halal and sharia economy.

Participants will have opportunities to connect with businesses and other stakeholders operating in the sector.

Consul General Mudzakir is expected to accompany the Pakistani delegation during key programmes in Indonesia. The consulate’s economic team will also facilitate business meetings and follow-up with prospective Indonesian partners.

The mission aims to turn growing Pakistani interest in Indonesian products into practical and sustainable commercial partnerships.

Several delegation members appreciated the technical meeting and said it provided useful information ahead of their participation in the expo.

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