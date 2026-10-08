FPCCI Forms 19-Member Standing Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture

FPCCI constitutes a 19-member Standing Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture for 2026.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has constituted a 19-member Standing Committee on Fisheries and Aquaculture for 2026.

The committee includes professionals, exporters, government officials, media representatives and key stakeholders from relevant government departments.

Focus on Seafood Exports

The committee will focus on increasing Pakistan’s seafood exports and strengthening the fisheries and aquaculture sectors.

In addition, it will work closely with the Pakistan Fisheries Exporters Association (PAKFEA), ministry officials, government departments and other stakeholders.

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The committee will also support efforts to modernise the sector. Furthermore, it aims to promote greater coordination between the private sector and government institutions.

Leadership Announced

Ali Pesnani, Vice-Chairman of SBCC Group, has been appointed as the committee’s Convener.

Meanwhile, Hussain Sangji, CEO of Al-Noor International, will serve as Deputy Convener.

Through the new committee, FPCCI aims to strengthen stakeholder coordination and support sustainable growth in Pakistan’s fisheries and aquaculture industries.

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