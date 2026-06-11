Karachi: As the world prepares for the Football World Cup 2026, foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading delivery platform, is thrilled to announce its latest campaign, “Fueling Pakistan’s Match Nights.” Running throughout the tournament in June and July. This initiative is designed to ensure that football fans across the country enjoy every match with their favorite meals, snacks and essentials delivered right to their doorstep.

To bring the stadium excitement directly to customers, foodpanda has transformed its app interface with Football World Cup 2026 branding across all entry points, creating an immersive experience for users from the moment they open the app. “The Football World Cup is more than just a football tournament. For many fans across the nation, it’s a global event that brings people together,” said Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda Pakistan. “With ‘Fueling Pakistan’s Match Nights,’ we want to be the ultimate assist for our fans, ensuring they aren’t caught off-side during key games to grab a meal or groceries and there are no red-cards on choice and availability. From midnight cravings during late-night matches to exclusive rewards, we are here to make this tournament unforgettable for every football enthusiast in Pakistan.”

The Panda Rewards Challenge, offers football fans the chance to win exclusive, limited-edition Pau-Pau football merchandise. To enter, users must place orders with a minimum spend of Rs. 1,500 and to qualify, participants must complete eight delivery orders. Additionally, a partnership between Tapmad and pandamart allows customers to enjoy live tournament streaming by using the tracking code WINTAPMAD on pandamart to unlock a three-month Tapmad subscription for only Rs. 300. Finally, to capture the excitement of late-night watch parties during the group stages, foodpanda is introducing exclusive midnight deals from key vendors, which will be featured during match hours to ensure fans have their cravings satisfied at any hour.

Whether it’s a quick grocery run or a celebratory meal after a win, foodpanda continues to integrate itself into the lives of its users, making everyday convenience a reality.