Karachi, June 11 th , 2026: Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited announced that shareholders elected

continuing members of the Board and two new Directors at the Extraordinary General Meeting held in

Karachi. The new Board comprises Ghassan Al-Amoudi, Javaid Akhtar, Kai-Uwe Witterstein, Hans-

Christoph Bausch and Badaruddin Vellani as Non-Executive Directors; Zaffar Khan, Amir Paracha,

Dr. Ayesha Khan and Waheed Shaikh as Independent Directors; and Zubair Shaikh and Habib Haider

as Executive Directors. The Board term takes effect from 13 June 2026.

Ghassan Al-Amoudi, Chairperson of the Board, said, "I would like to thank our shareholders for their

continued confidence in the Board. As we begin this term, our focus is on building the company and

creating long-term value for our shareholders and for Pakistan." He further stated, "On behalf of the

Board, I welcome Waheed Shaikh and Habib Haider. Waheed's experience across the energy industry

in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will add real depth to the Board's work as we continue to drive growth –

it is fitting that he returns to a company where he began. Habib leads the Retail business at Wafi

Energy and brings a deep understanding of our company and downstream industry, adding valuable

operational perspective to the Board. I also thank Imran Ibrahim and Parvez Ghias for their service.

Both brought diverse leadership experience, institutional memory and sound judgment through a

consequential period for the company, including its transition from Shell Pakistan to Wafi Energy

Pakistan. We wish them well."

Waheed A. Shaikh has over four decades of leadership in the downstream petroleum industry across

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He is an Advisor to the Board of Petrolube Saudi Arabia and served on the

Board of Pakistan State Oil. Earlier in his career, he led the acquisition of Petromin Corporation,

directed its commercial transformation, and established Petromin Express. He served as Chief

Operating Officer of the Al-Dabbagh Group, with board positions across energy, food processing,

construction and industrial packaging. He began his professional career at Pakistan International

Airlines before entering the petroleum sector with Pakistan Burmah Shell and later Shell Pakistan

Limited.

Habib Haider brings three decades of experience in Pakistan's downstream oil marketing industry. He

began his career at Shell Pakistan in 1996 and currently serves as Director Retail at Wafi Energy

Pakistan. He has held leadership roles across corporate relations, finance, strategic planning, supply

chain, sales and marketing. In his corporate relations role, he led engagement with government

authorities, regulators and industry bodies.

The re-elected Directors bring depth and a combination of international energy, finance and industry

leadership to the Board. Ghassan Al-Amoudi is Chief Executive Officer of Asyad Holding Group and

brings over 30 years of leadership in the financial sector. Javaid Akhtar is Head of Retail of Asyad

Holding Group, with extensive leadership experience in corporate finance, strategic business

development and capital market investment. Kai-Uwe Witterstein spent 31 years with Shell in senior

operational and management roles, including leading its global licensed markets business, and is

Chief Executive Officer of Wafi Holding, Abu Dhabi. Hans-Christoph Bausch brings over 30 years of

international finance and strategy leadership in the energy sector and is the Founder and Managing

Director of Althea Consulting Partners. Badaruddin F. Vellani is Senior Partner at the law firm

Vellani & Vellani and an Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Zaffar A. Khan, a recipient of

the Sitara-e-Imtiaz, is the former Chief Executive Officer of Engro Corporation and served as

Chairman of PTCL, the Karachi Stock Exchange and Pakistan International Airlines. Amir Paracha is

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Unilever Pakistan, recipient of Shan-e-Pakistan Award and

a former President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Dr. Ayesha Khan

is Regional Managing Director of Acumen in Pakistan and brings over two decades of experience

across climate finance, corporate strategy, and financial institutions. Zubair Shaikh is Chief Executive

Press Release

Officer of Wafi Energy Pakistan and a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

Pakistan; he joined Shell Pakistan in 2006 and has led both the company's Lubricants and Retail

businesses.