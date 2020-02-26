PAKISTAN
First two Coronavirus Cases confirm in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed first two coronavirus cases, special assistant to Prime Minister on health Dr. Zafar Mirza tweeted on Wednesday.
“I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable,” he wrote in his tweet.
“No need to panic, things are under control,” he added.
He announced that he will hold a press conference tomorrow on his return from Taftan.
You must log in to post a comment.