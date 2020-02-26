First two Coronavirus Cases confirm in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed first two coronavirus cases, special assistant to Prime Minister on health Dr. Zafar Mirza tweeted on Wednesday.

“I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable,” he wrote in his tweet.

220/ I can confirm first two cases of corona virus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control. I will hold press conf tomorrow on return from Taftan. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) February 26, 2020

“No need to panic, things are under control,” he added.

He announced that he will hold a press conference tomorrow on his return from Taftan.

