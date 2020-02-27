WORLD
US moving closer to peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan: Trump
US President Donald Trump says his administration is moving closer to a peace deal with Taliban in Afghanistan.
Talking to reporters in India at the conclusion of his two-day trip, Trump said the week-long nationwide reduction in violence truce with the insurgent group is holding up so far, so good.
He said the Afghan peace initiative has received widespread backing and everybody is happy about it.
