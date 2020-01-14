KARACHI- National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases – NICVD, has created history in cardiac healthcare by performing first “His Bundle Pacing” procedure in Pakistan.

This was performed for two male patients by NICVD team led by Dr. Azam Shafquat (Professor of Cardiac Electrophysiology, NICVD), Dr. Faisal Qadir (Assistant Professor of Cardiac Electrophysiology, NICVD) and Dr. Rehan Karim (EP Consultant, University of Minnesota, USA).

Talking to media, Dr. Azam Shafquat, Dr. Faisal Qadir and Dr. Rehan Karim said that the procedures were performed successfully without any complications. The patients Mr. Noor-ul-ddin aged 45 years Mr. Shamim Baig aged 80 years were admitted to NICVD for heart failure and slow heart rate. They had His Bundle Pacemaker implanted. Both patients are recovering fast and will be discharged soon.

The doctors explained that the heart has an electrical system that makes it contract regularly. If the electrical system is damaged the heart muscles becomes very uncoordinated and weak. In HIS bundle pacing, we placed a wire into the natural electrical system of the heart and connected it to a pacemaker battery so that the natural electrical system starts working again and heart muscle becomes coordinated and stronger. We hope that the patients’ heart function will improve after this procedure, they said.

Appreciating NICVD’s team, Professor Nadeem Qamar (Executive Director, NICVD) said that NICVD has achieved another milestone by performing “HIS Bundle Pacing Procedure” for the first time in the country. National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases has become one of the best tertiary cardiac care hospitals in the world.

