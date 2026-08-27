Pakistan and Kuwait officials discuss expanded defence cooperation and regional security in Rawalpindi.

Islamabad and Kuwait agree to deepen military cooperation, including training, capacity building and border management, amid evolving Gulf security challenges.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan and Kuwait have reaffirmed their commitment to turning their longstanding ties into a stronger and more enduring defence partnership, as the two countries move to expand military cooperation.

A Kuwaiti delegation led by Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Saleem Al-Sabah met Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Kuwait’s Chief of General Staff, Lt Gen Khaled Darj Saad Al-Shriaan, also accompanied the defence minister.

The discussions covered matters of mutual interest, regional security and bilateral defence cooperation. Both sides agreed to strengthen institutional links and expand practical military collaboration.

The Kuwaiti delegation also praised the professionalism and operational capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces, particularly their contribution to regional peace and stability.

New Agreement Expands Military Cooperation

Pakistan and Kuwait have also signed Protocol Agreement 2026, which expands military cooperation under the bilateral Defence Cooperation Agreement signed in 2023.

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The agreement was signed during a meeting between Kuwaiti Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Saleem Al-Sabah and Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in Rawalpindi.

Under the new arrangement, Pakistan’s Armed Forces will support Kuwait in areas including military training, capacity building and border management.

The two countries may also cooperate in other defence fields agreed upon by both sides.

The agreement marks another step in strengthening Pakistan-Kuwait defence ties and builds on the framework established through the 2023 defence cooperation agreement.

Kuwait Ratified 2023 Defence Agreement

Kuwait ratified the 2023 defence cooperation agreement with Pakistan about a month before the latest high-level engagement.

The ratification was followed by a visit to Pakistan by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

During that visit, Sheikh Jarrah held talks with Field Marshal Asim Munir on regional security and measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He also met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The visit marked the first trip by a Kuwaiti foreign minister to Pakistan in more than five years.

Growing Security Cooperation

The latest meetings reflect an increase in high-level contacts between Pakistan and Kuwait in recent months.

Military and diplomatic exchanges have gained momentum as Kuwait continues to broaden its security partnerships amid ongoing instability and security concerns across the Gulf.

Pakistan and Kuwait have historically maintained close relations, and the latest defence initiatives could provide a broader framework for training, institutional cooperation and regional security coordination.

The two sides have also stressed the importance of working together to promote peace and stability in the region.

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