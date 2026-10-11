12 Militants, Afghan Taliban Personnel Killed in Kurram Border Clash ISPR

Pakistan security forces conduct operations following an attempted infiltration along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Kurram.

Pakistan’s security forces killed 12 militants and Afghan Taliban personnel during an exchange of fire along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Kurram district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, troops detected a group of militants attempting to cross into Pakistan from Afghanistan on October 10. Security forces engaged the group and foiled the attempted infiltration.

The ISPR said Afghan Taliban posts also opened fire in support of the infiltrating group. It added that precise engagement by Pakistani troops resulted in the deaths of 12 militants and Afghan Taliban personnel.

Soldier Embraces Martyrdom

During the intense exchange of fire, Naib Subedar Hidayat Aman, 40, from Ghizer district, embraced martyrdom, the statement said. The ISPR praised his bravery and described his sacrifice as a testament to the armed forces’ commitment to defending Pakistan’s borders.

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Pakistan Reiterates Concerns Over Cross-Border Terrorism

The military said the incident reinforced Pakistan’s concerns about militants operating from Afghan territory. It accused the Afghan Taliban regime of failing to prevent the use of Afghan soil for cross-border attacks and alleged that the regime had facilitated and supported terrorist groups.

These allegations reflect Pakistan’s official position, as stated in the ISPR release.

Clearance Operation Underway

The ISPR said security forces were conducting a sanitisation operation in the area to locate and eliminate any remaining militants. It also said Pakistan’s counterterrorism campaign under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam would continue at full pace.

The military reiterated its commitment to protecting the country’s frontiers and combating what it described as foreign-sponsored terrorism.

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