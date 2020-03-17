PAKISTAN

“Fahad Haroon” Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Information Analytics

Changing the media landscape Media Bigwig Fahd Haroon is one of the most well respected senior media Personalities that our industry has seen in present times. He brings a relentless drive for innovation and a spirit of perfection to his new role.

He is the second most senior team member in the SAMAA Group as being Group Executive Director for both SAMAA TV and addition to that he is also CEO of SAMAA FM.

He is a part of the core team which brought SAMAA TV in the top league of Pakistani News Channels. His efforts both within the group and outside have been recognized by all with several awards to his credit.

His tireless efforts and quick initiatives have made SAMAA a top ratings puller in a small span of time and one of his recent big achievements that he also has to his credit, is to have led the team which has made SAMAA FM as one of the top FM channels of Pakistan in a very small span of time. Before joining SAMAA Group he was Group Head of Communications TVONE Group. Fahd Haroon also joins the core team of BOL TV Network as Senior Executive Director.

Fahd Haroon has been appointing the Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Information Analytics by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and notification has also been issued from the Prime Minister House regarding the appointment. Fahd Haroon is also members of Pakistan Boardcasters Associations (PBA).

