Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig express concerned on arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman

Theazb Web Desk 59 mins ago
KARACHI – Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former SVP FPCCI has expressed serious concerned on the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Jang/GEO Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman over a 34 years old property deal.

Dr. Baig said while he has great respect for law, but feared grave concern about the implication of the arrest for the freedom of expression. 

He said that the country is going through catastrophic situation due to corona virus which should be the top priority of the government, rather than opening of a 34 years old commercial matter.

