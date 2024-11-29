Defense Minister Khawaja Asif announced on Friday that the European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have lifted the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to Europe.

In a post on X, he stated, “It is a momentous day to announce that the European Commission and EASA have lifted the suspension on PIA flights to Europe.”

He also confirmed that Airblue has been granted Third Country Operator authorization.

Asif credited the success to the aviation ministry’s “complete focus” on strengthening the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and ensuring safety oversight in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organization standards.

“Our government has implemented significant reforms to strengthen the PCAA, including the enactment of the PCAA Act, the clear separation of the regulator and service providers, the appointment of professional leadership, and capacity-building training.”