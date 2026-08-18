Pakistan-US Business Leaders Meet Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh in Washington

Pakistani business leaders meet Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington

Business representatives discuss trade, investment and stronger commercial ties between Pakistan and the United States during a meeting at the Pakistan Embassy

WASHINGTON: A delegation of Pakistani business leaders met Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington, DC.

The delegation included Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman of the FPCCI Pakistan-USA Business Council, President of the Hafizabad Chamber of Commerce and Secretary General of the US Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce.

Saddique Sheikh, Chairman and Founder President of the US Pakistan International Chamber of Commerce, also attended the meeting. Farooq Mirza, representing 4th Pillar USA, and Talib Hussain, Executive Member of the Pharmaceutical Association of Pakistan, were also part of the delegation.

Business Community Engages With Ambassador

The meeting provided an opportunity for representatives of Pakistan’s business community to engage with the country’s ambassador in Washington.

The participants discussed matters concerning the Pakistani-American business community and the potential for stronger commercial engagement between the two countries.

The presence of representatives from chambers of commerce, business councils and the pharmaceutical sector reflected the broad range of industries seeking closer links between Pakistan and the United States.

More than 100 words into the article, Pakistan-US Business remains a key area of interest for business leaders seeking greater opportunities in trade, investment and commercial cooperation.

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Focus on Stronger Economic Relations

The participation of senior representatives from business organisations highlighted the importance of private-sector engagement in strengthening bilateral economic relations.

Business leaders can play an important role in identifying investment opportunities and developing connections between companies in both countries.

The meeting at the Pakistan Embassy also provided a platform for representatives to exchange views on strengthening economic and business cooperation.

The delegation’s engagement with Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh comes as Pakistani business organisations continue to seek greater international market access and stronger links with overseas investors and entrepreneurs.

The meeting concluded with an emphasis on continued engagement between Pakistan’s business community, diplomatic representatives and their counterparts in the United States.

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