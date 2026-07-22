The latest chapter shifts its focus from clever detective work to romance, leaving the franchise’s signature intrigue and memorable soundtrack behind.

Enola Holmes 3 marks a noticeable shift in Netflix’s popular mystery franchise, replacing the sharp detective storytelling and playful wit of its predecessors with a predictable romantic plot. While the film remains watchable, it struggles to recreate the charm, suspense and emotional depth that made the earlier entries stand out.

One of the film’s biggest disappointments is its soundtrack. Composer Daniel Pemberton’s iconic orchestral theme, which defined the first two films, barely appears until the closing credits. Instead, Aaron May and David Ridley deliver a functional but largely forgettable score that lacks the emotional impact fans have come to expect.

Director Philip Barantini, known for Netflix’s acclaimed series Adolescence, delivers a visually polished film, but the storytelling never reaches the same standard. Jack Thorne’s screenplay follows a familiar formula, sacrificing mystery and suspense for a conventional romance that rarely surprises.

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The story follows Enola Holmes, played by Millie Bobby Brown, as she prepares to marry the Duke of Tewkesbury in Malta. However, the celebrations quickly unravel when Sherlock Holmes and Tewkesbury’s mother disappear under mysterious circumstances. Enola launches an investigation with Tewkesbury and Dr Watson, uncovering clues linked to Britain’s colonial past in Malta.

As the investigation unfolds, Enola reunites with her rebellious mother and eventually confronts Moriarty after discovering a hidden pirate treasure. Although the story attempts to raise the stakes, its predictable twists and familiar narrative limit the suspense.

The cast delivers solid performances, but the film rarely gives its actors material that allows them to shine. Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock Holmes with energy, though his limited screen time is noticeable throughout the film. Sharon Duncan-Brewster also returns as Moriarty, continuing the franchise’s gender-swapped interpretation of the classic villain.

Ultimately, Enola Holmes 3 succeeds only as a straightforward sequel. It entertains without leaving a lasting impression, relying heavily on romance instead of the clever mysteries that originally defined the series. Fans of the earlier films may find this latest chapter enjoyable, but it lacks the freshness, excitement and memorable storytelling that made the franchise a success.

The film is now streaming on Netflix and carries a 13+ age rating, making it suitable for teenage audiences and older viewers.

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