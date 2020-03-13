Emil Wyss Former CG of Switzerland back home

KARACHI – Mr. Emil Wyss, who was the Consul General of Switzerland in Karachi from 2014-16, is back along with his wife in Pakistan!

The former eminent Swiss diplomat started his three weeks tour in Karachi by visiting Brenton Carey Hostel for orphan and single-parent girls, the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre, Make-a-Wish Foundation Pakistan to grant the wishes of terminally-ill children, and Friends of Burns Centre at the Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau (Civil) Hospital.

Mr Wyss speaking at the prestigious Rotary Club of Karachi South also gave a presentation about how Switzerland is able to sustain its exceptional economic growth through political stability.

This forever-young and cheerful Swiss couple boastfully says that

“ our hearts are half-green for the love of Pakistan because every Pakistani we meet treats us so well. It is our strong desire that we come regularly each year to this beautiful country and play in whatever way possible our part to thank this vibrant nation and its exceptionally hospitable people”.

The Swiss duo was also in Pakistan’s historic city, Lahore. They visited Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Deaf Reach School (new Campus), Roshni Homes Trust (running a modern orphanage in Gujranwala), Aziz Jehan Begum Trust for the Blind (only Pakistani establishment printing books in braille), Karavan Crafts Foundation, and the Fountain House Institute of Mental Health. At the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Mr Emil Wyss in a very interactive guest speaker session with students shed light on the “Importance of country branding for improved trade and investment”.

For the next two weeks, both will be in Karachi and Hyderabad during which they will continue to visit several NGOs / charitable organizations active in the field of philanthropy services for the less privileged Pakistani citizens.

