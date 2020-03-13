ACCA proposes a bold future for Multan region

MULTAN – ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) convened a mega-corporate conference on the theme ‘Punjab: Corridor to Pakistan’s economic prosperity’ here in Multan on 13 March 2020.

Featuring insights and thought leadership of the most prominent policymakers and business leaders from the province, the conference facilitated future-focused, action-oriented conversations aimed at revitalising region’s economy and society by proposing a bold future enabled by the power of inclusivity, integrity, and innovation to usher in an era of sustainable and accelerated growth.

With an aim to build a consensus among all stakeholders on the future direction for the region’s economy and society, the policymakers and business leaders shared their perspectives on topics as diverse as transforming the Multan region into a global startup hub and building future-ready, globally competitive organizations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was the Chief Conversation Leader and he delivered a highly passionate speech promoting hope and optimism for the region, the province, and the country. He highlighted how Pakistan is regaining its global influence by playing an active role in promoting global peace, building new partnerships to enhance bilateral trade with friendly countries, and attracting foreign investors through effective reforms targeted at improving ease of doing business in the country. He appreciated the role ACCA is playing in the country using its global reach, influence, and resources to help local businesses and policymakers with their future-readiness and global relevance.

Senator Walid Iqbal also spoke at the event and highlighted that the Multan region has great potential, and by focusing on this region we can improve our exports, create new jobs, and empower underprivileged communities. He energized the audiences by citing verses from Iqbal and explained the poet’s philosophy on innovation, self-esteem, and courage.



The event had an impressive lineup of speakers, including Sheikh Ahsan Rasheed, CEO, Hafeez Ghee Mills Pvt Ltd, Zia Ul Mustafa, President, Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), Fazal Elahi, President Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor, The Islamia University Bahawalpur, Javaid Iqbal Chaudhry, President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Sr Vice President, Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Bakhtawer Tanveer, Director, Maqbool Group, Ahmer Arif, Project Manager, British Deputy High Commission – Karachi, and Sajjad Syed, CEO, Excellence Delivered ExD Pvt Ltd, Syed Bahadar Ali, Commissioner Inland Revenue, Corporate Zone, FBR, Dr. Hayat Awan, HOD, Business Department, Air University Multan Campus, and Masooma Sibtain, Consultant, Women Economics Reforms at CRSS.



There was a strong emphasis on ensuring equality of opportunity, championing highest standards of ethics, and encouraging innovative mindset, Leaders also agreed that Pakistan can truly reach its full potential if the youth of our country are given the right environment to lead innovation and think beyond boundaries. With advancements in technology, there’s no excuse not to train our youth to think beyond boundaries through world-class qualifications and by developing globally in-demand skills and competencies so they can take part in the global economy, without even leaving the country, by activating startup ecosystem and setting up Shared Service Centers in cities like Multan and Bahawalpur.



The event was supported by ACCA’s partner organizations, including Security Organizing System Pvt ltd Pakistan, SHAMA, Akhuwat Foundation, British Deputy High Commission, LGS, University of London, SKANS, TMUC, OBOX, Saddaqat, MA Sheikh Hospital, Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, ICMAP, PSX, PBIT, PITB, PRA & Jamapunji.

